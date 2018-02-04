An Amtrak train traveling in South Carolina collided with a CSX freight train on Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least 70.

The train with 139 passengers and eight crew members was traveling between New York and Miami when it hit the other train and derailed near Columbia, South Carolina, Amtrak officials said.

"Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina," Amtrak said in a statement to media.

"Local authorities are on the scene responding."

The derailment happened near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road.

Lexington Country's Sheriff Department confirmed the deaths and injuries.

The department then confirmed that all the passengers were off the train.

Later on Sunday during a press conference, Harrison Cahill, the public information officer for the County of Lexington, confirmed that two people were dead, but said at least 70 had been transported to hospitals for injuries. These injuries ranged from small scratches to broken bones.

Cahill also said that around 5,000 gallons of fuel had been spilled and is being secured.

