Dow futures slide more than 200 points as Wall Street adds to Friday's losses

U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Sunday as Wall Street added to the large losses set last week.

Dow Jones industrial average futures pulled back more than 200 points and briefly fell more than 250 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 19 points and 37.75 points, respectively.

The major U.S. stock indexes capped off their worst weekly performance in two years on Friday following a steep sell-off. The Dow and S&P 500 pulled back 4.1 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, last week. The Nasdaq lost 3.53 percent.

The Dow fell 665.75 points on Friday — or 2.5 percent — notching its biggest one-day sell-off since June 2016. The S&P 500 had its worst one-day performance since Sept. 2016 and the Nasdaq posted its worst session since August 2017.

The S&P 500 also snapped its longest streak without a pullback of at least 3 percent Friday. The broad index went 448 days without a decline of that magnitude, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Stocks began the new year ripping higher. The Dow and S&P 500 had their best monthly gains since March 2016 last month. The Nasdaq posted its biggest one-month gain since October 2015 in January. The major indexes had also notched record highs.

Equities benefited from strong economic data and solid corporate earnings growth at the start of the year. But increasing inflation concerns have sent interest rates higher recently, rattling Wall Street.

This stocks sell-off "reflects 'growing pains' as the markets adapt to above-trend growth and a normalization of inflation that have led to a back-up in rates," Jason Draho, head of tactical asset allocation for the Americas at UBS, said in a note Friday.

"We continue to recommend an overweight to equities globally versus US government bonds in our tactical asset allocation," he said. "However, markets are likely to remain choppy as they adapt to this new growth and interest rate environment."

—CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.