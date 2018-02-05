Apple, Google CEOs demonstrate true leadership with this simple, free action

It's so easy to forget — you're busy, up against deadlines and rushing from one meeting to the next.
But thanking your team for their work is really important. It's the mark of a true leader.
Thursday, both Apple and Google reported their quarterly financial performance. And in amid a whole lot of investor speak, there was also a key lesson in leadership: Take the time to recognize your team for their hard work.
Apple CEO Tim Cook thanked his iPhone team.
"I want to take a moment to recognize the tremendous amount of work that went into creating iPhone X. Our teams carried out an extremely complex launch from both an engineering and operations perspective, executing an outstanding product ramp that required years of research and development," Cook says. "[W]e are very proud of their achievements."
Similarly, Google CEO Sundar Pichai took the time to be publicly appreciative.
"I want to call out the great work of our marketing and design teams," says Pichai, according to a transcript of the call. "I want to thank all our employees, Google users, partners and advertisers around the world."