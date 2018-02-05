This Jay Leno owned Bugatti 37A, was manufactured in 1928.
The house of Bugatti is known for producing some of the fastest cars of all time.
This Bugatti 37A was once owned by Pierre Veyron, a test driver and French resistance war hero.
Jay Leno's Bugatti 37A is the 3rd car manufactured from the American Bugatti Club.
This Bugatti 37A has 4-wheel drum brakes.
The stability of this Bugatti 37A is due its very low center gravity chassis.
The Bugatti 37A top speed is 122 mph.
There are no headlights on the Bugatti 37A. Driving at night may not be the best idea.
Fun fact: What looks like the hood ornament is actually the modal meter, which serves as the thermostat.
The Bugatti 37A has room for a fire extinguisher, "especially on a classic car like this", says Jay Leno.