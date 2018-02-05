Europe is to choose a new key member for the European Central Bank

The European Union is getting ready to vote on another key seat in European policymaking.

The next vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB) will be elected shortly to replace Vitor Constancio, whose mandate expires in May.

That vote will follow the December election of Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno as Eurogroup president — a role that brings together the 19 finance ministers of the euro zone — and the January appointment of the Netherlands' Hans Vijlbrief as president of Eurogroup Working Group, which prepares the background work for Eurogroup meetings.

So far, two names have been mentioned as potential replacements for Constancio: Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos and Philip Lane, the governor of Ireland's central bank.

All applications need to be summited to Brussels by Wednesday and the Eurogroup will publish a list of its suggested candidates on February 20th. Spain officially nominated Luis de Guindos as its candidate on Wednesday morning.

European leaders will then hold a vote to select the ECB vice president at a summit in March.