European markets open sharply lower amid global selloff

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets fell across the board while U.S. futures posted sharp declines on Monday morning.

The moves in markets come after the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 665.75 points to close down at 25,520.96, capping off the index's sixth-largest points decline ever.

On Friday, Wall Street reacted to the latest jobs figures from the U.S. Labor Department that showed that the U.S. added 200,000 jobs in January, beating a Reuters economists' poll of 180,000.

The nonfarm payrolls report saw interest rates jump, with the 10-year Treasury yield hitting a four-year high, after the labor report highlighted that wages had risen by 2.9 percent on an annualized basis. Consequently, the news added pressure to market sentiment worldwide.

Switching back to Europe, politics, data and earnings are expected to keep investors on their toes Monday. In earnings news, Ryanair and Sandvik are some of the major companies scheduled to report their latest figures.

Meanwhile in the political space, coalition negotiations between German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) broke down over the weekend, failing to meet a Sunday deadline.

SPD members however stated that progress had been made and that the two groups would resume talks on Monday; Reuters reported. Investors will now look ahead for any news as to whether an agreement can be made, however the country's index remained under pressure ahead of the open.