The German stock market is set to tumble at the open on Monday as investors react to news that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party and the Social Democrats (SPD) failed to agree to a coalition government on Sunday.

Talks between the parties are now set to continue into Monday and perhaps beyond.

The German DAX is poised to open almost 167 points lower at 12,618 on Monday with market jitters over the possible outcome of talks between Merkel's Christian alliance of Christian Democrats and Christian Social Union (CDU-CSU) and the SPD.

It is now months since the country's federal election back in September 2017, which failed to produce an outright winner. The result led to protracted talks between major and minor political parties in Germany aimed at forming a coalition government.