Swag from Elon Musk’s Boring Company hits eBay for thousands of dollars

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has been hawking branded gear to raise money for his latest mission: tunneling beneath roads to one day alleviate traffic congestion.

The company he founded to accomplish this, The Boring Company, has sold 50,000 hats at $20 each (bringing in $1 million) and 20,000 flamethrowers at $500 a pop (bringing in $10,000,000).

So far, 30,000 hats have shipped and the flamethrowers are due to go out sometime this spring, according to the company website.

Yet there's already there's a burgeoning secondary market for the swag.

All sale prices were found by CNBC Make It on Monday afternoon.

Many of the Boring Company hats are listed on eBay for well over $100. The hat highlighted below is on the auction website for $500.