Chuck Noll, Bill Belichick, Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs and Vince Lombardi are legends in the world of football. With a combined 25 Super Bowl appearances and 17 wins, these five men became world-famous, earned millions, and won awards.

But as you study each of these great leaders, you realize that the fame, money and accolades were all secondary in their pursuit of the NFL's ultimate prize.

Here's a look at the leadership thinking behind the greatest coaching legends in football history.