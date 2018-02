A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are sharply down after Friday's 665 point drop in the Dow Jones industrial average. Service sector economic data will be released Monday morning.

-Interest rate and inflation fears are fueling the recent selloff, but the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is falling to 2.83 percent.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-Broadcom increased its offer to buy Qualcomm to $121 billion.