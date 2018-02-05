One tech stock bucked the trend today and finished ahead - Trip Advisor

Despite record declines causing the S&P 500 to fall 4.1 percent, one lone tech stock ended the day on a positive note: TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor closed up 3.7 percent, though the stock overall has declined 32 percent year-over-year. It was one of only two stocks on the S&P 500 to rise on the day. Church and Dwight closed up 2.4 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average suffered its largest single-day point drop on Monday, going down almost 1,600 points before closing down 1,175. The S&P also experienced its biggest one-day decline since August 2011, closing down more than 7 percent down from the all-time high it set in January and below its 50-day moving average.

Despite TripAdvisor's gains today, the company has been suffering from increased competition from AirBnB. TripAdvisor is the worst-performing tech stock in S&P 500 over the past year. The company missed analyst revenue projections during its latest earnings report in November, as well as saw revenue per hotel shopper decline 11 percent year-over-year.