Once a world renowned poker player and now a consultant and author, Annie Duke has learned first hand about making quick decisions, career transitions and embracing uncertainty. She holds a World Series of Poker gold bracelet and has won the 2004 World Series of Poker Tournament of Champions as well as the 2010 National Heads-Up Poker Championship.

After becoming one of the most prominent names in professional poker, she went on to write a series of instructional books for other players. In her new book, "Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don't Have All The Facts," Duke explains how to best manage uncertainty and make better decisions.

She spoke to CNBC Make It about how she made her career transition and how she advises people to embrace uncertainty, even or especially as you make significant decisions.