Elon Musk to launch a SpaceX rocket with a Tesla on board 9:20 AM ET Fri, 5 Jan 2018 | 00:45

A cherry red Tesla Roadster owned by Elon Musk is set to be fired into space on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket.

The private space company, headed by Tesla CEO Musk, hopes to launch what it calls "the most powerful operational rocket" from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday.

On the social media site Instagram, Musk posted an image of his car fixed to a part of the rocket with a dummy figure at the wheel.