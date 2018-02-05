New study from Stanford University finds that positivity makes kids more successful

The study, published in Psychological Science states, "our study is the first to elucidate the neurocognitive mechanisms by which positive attitude influences learning and academic achievement." Specifically, the research pinpointed the ways in which a positive attitude improved the functions of the hippocampus, the area of the brain responsible for memory.

Lead author Lang Chen said that the impact of positivity was larger than researchers had anticipated.

"Attitude is really important," he told Stanford's Erin Digitale. "Based on our data, the unique contribution of positive attitude to math achievement is as large as the contribution from IQ."

The researchers explain that positivity manifests itself in multiple ways. For instance, if students were positive about math, they tended to have more interest in math and were more likely to practice.

"We saw that if you have a strong interest and self-perceived ability in math, it results in enhanced memory and more efficient engagement of the brain's problem-solving capacities," said Stanford professor and senior author, Vinod Menon.