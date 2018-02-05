Analysis that predicted the Dow's decline shows what may be coming next

One month ago I wrote that the Dow retracement was waiting to happen. We set a short-term upside target near 26,200 which was achieved. Last week, speaking on CNBC's "Street Signs," I noted that the Dow was in bubble territory and primed for a substantial retreat.

Investors who understand chart analysis have been prepared for this retracement. More importantly, they are prepared for the rebound and continuation of the long-term uptrend. Forget the doom and gloom because here lies opportunity.

A retracement is when the market diverges significantly from the current trend and then falls, or retraces, to the underlying trend line. If the divergence between the current high and the underlying trend is very large, then it is a bubble collapse.