Stock market loses more than $1 trillion in value in February

The S&P 500 has lost more than $1 trillion in market value just three trading days into February.

With the S&P down about 4.6 percent for February as of Monday afternoon, the benchmark stock index had lost more than $1 trillion in market capitalization since the close on Wednesday, Jan. 31, according to CNBC data. The S&P briefly was down more than 5 percent for February before recovering slightly.

Google parent Alphabet, Wells Fargo, Berkshire Hathaway, Apple and Microsoft have seen the biggest losses, with each name losing at least $30 billion from their market capitalization since Jan. 31.

The S&P 500 on Monday erased gains for the year so far. Stocks have sold off sharply in the last week as traders worried about rising interest rates.

— With reporting by CNBC's Chris Hayes.