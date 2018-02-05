    ×

    Markets

    Stock market loses more than $1 trillion in value in February

    • With the S&P 500 down about 4.6 percent for February as of Monday afternoon, the benchmark stock index had lost more than $1 trillion in market capitalization since the close on Jan. 31.
    • Google parent Alphabet, Wells Fargo, Berkshire Hathaway, Apple and Microsoft have seen the biggest losses, with each name losing at least $30 billion from their market capitalization.
    • The S&P 500 fell more than 3.5 percent Monday, erasing gains for the year so far.
    The S&P 500 has lost more than $1 trillion in market value just three trading days into February.

    With the S&P down about 4.6 percent for February as of Monday afternoon, the benchmark stock index had lost more than $1 trillion in market capitalization since the close on Wednesday, Jan. 31, according to CNBC data. The S&P briefly was down more than 5 percent for February before recovering slightly.

    Google parent Alphabet, Wells Fargo, Berkshire Hathaway, Apple and Microsoft have seen the biggest losses, with each name losing at least $30 billion from their market capitalization since Jan. 31.

    The S&P 500 on Monday erased gains for the year so far. Stocks have sold off sharply in the last week as traders worried about rising interest rates.

    — With reporting by CNBC's Chris Hayes.

