    ×

    Tech

    Tech stocks got creamed in Monday's sell-off, with mega caps shedding nearly $200 billion

    • The Dow Jones industrial average plummeted more than 1,600 points at one point.
    • Technology stocks plunged after leading the market's recent rally.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook
    Bernd Thissen | AFP | Getty Images
    Apple CEO Tim Cook

    How the mighty have fallen.

    After leading the stock market to fresh records on a seemingly daily basis, technology stocks tanked on Monday.

    The five giants -- Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon -- each sank at least 2.5 percent. Shares of many companies valued at $100 billion or more changed hands at more than 200 percent the usual volume.

    The S&P 500 Information Technology Index dropped 4 percent, almost matching the decline in the overall S&P 500. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted over 1,000 points, closing down 4.6 percent. Among technology companies in the Dow, Cisco was the worst performer, dropping 5.3 percent.

    The result was $194 billion slashed from the market capitalization of top tech stocks, according to data collected by FactSet and analyzed by CNBC. About $90 billion of that was in just four stocks: Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet and Netflix.
    Market cap Monday
    Market cap Friday
    Apple 796.07 816.47
    Alphabet 738.7 777.54
    Microsoft 677.58 706.69
    Amazon 672.91 692.25
    Facebook 524.53 550.63
    Intel 208.35 215.98
    Verizon 205.99 216.11
    Oracle 199.07 207.52
    Cisco 191.52 202.34
    IBM 141.21 147.23
    NVIDIA 129.5 141.51
    Netflix 110.34 116.05
    Total loss (billions USD): $194.55 billion
    Source: FactSet

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NFLX
    ---
    NVDA
    ---
    IBM
    ---
    CSCO
    ---
    ORCL
    ---
    VZ
    ---
    INTC
    ---
    FB
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    MSFT
    ---
    GOOGL
    ---
    AAPL
    ---