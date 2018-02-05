Tech stocks got creamed in Monday's sell-off, with mega caps shedding nearly $200 billion

How the mighty have fallen.

After leading the stock market to fresh records on a seemingly daily basis, technology stocks tanked on Monday.

The five giants -- Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon -- each sank at least 2.5 percent. Shares of many companies valued at $100 billion or more changed hands at more than 200 percent the usual volume.

The S&P 500 Information Technology Index dropped 4 percent, almost matching the decline in the overall S&P 500. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted over 1,000 points, closing down 4.6 percent. Among technology companies in the Dow, Cisco was the worst performer, dropping 5.3 percent.

The result was $194 billion slashed from the market capitalization of top tech stocks, according to data collected by FactSet and analyzed by CNBC. About $90 billion of that was in just four stocks: Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet and Netflix.