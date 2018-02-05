Why Super Bowl winner Chris Long donated his entire 2017 salary to charity

It turns out nice guys don't always finish last.

Super Bowl champ Chris Long, defensive end for the Eagles donated his entire 2017 base salary, worth $1 million, to charity. Last spring, Long signed a two-year contract with the Eagles that included a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1 million base salary and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

Long donated his first six paychecks of 2017 to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. He says he was inspired to give after seeing the violent protests held by white nationalists in August.

"I've always believed there are inequities in our country," Long said in an interview with the Washington Post. "People's apathy or resentment for that reality has been surfacing a lot lately. And so for me, it's like, 'I'm going to be a part of the solution.'"

When his Eagles teammate Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist during the national anthem on August 17th, Long put a hand on his shoulder and later told reporters, "I think it's a good time for people that look like me to be here for people that are fighting for equality."

At the time, Former U.S. President Barack Obama called him an example of "what's best about America."