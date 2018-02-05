Suzy Welch: Here's how to talk about being unemployed in a job interview

Although layoffs happen often and may be due to company budget cuts or restructuring, Welch warns that this doesn't automatically mean you're in the clear with potential employers.

"A manager," she says, "will wonder, 'Why was this person selected for the cut? Was it under-performance?'"

As always, you'll want to be transparent with an interviewer and openly address the situation. Welch recommends saying something like, "About 20 percent of us were let go in the downsizing. You might wonder why I was among them, I wondered that myself."

If your performance did play a role in your elimination, Welch says you should detail how you've worked to gain the skills you lacked by taking an online course or earning a certification.

"You must make certain the hiring manager understands that while you have been unemployed, you haven't been inactive," she says.

Welch adds that you should portray your downtime as a period where you worked on becoming a better you, whether it was through an online program, a consulting gig or a volunteer activity. If you haven't done any of these things during your employment gap, then she says you should get to work on building your skills immediately.

"You want to frame your resume gap as a time of self-improvement," she explains.