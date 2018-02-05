Suzy Welch: Here's how to talk about being unemployed in a job interview

Job hunting while unemployed is uniquely stressful. No matter why you aren't currently working, proving your worth to hiring managers can feel impossible without a current role and achievements to point to.
"It's frustrating, but it's true," bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says. "Getting a job is almost always easier when you already have a job."
Welch tells CNBC Make It that an unemployed candidate can make hiring managers nervous about their ability to deliver on the job. But she says with a candid explanation of your situation — along with a strong interview and relevant skills — you can still prove that you're the right fit for the position.