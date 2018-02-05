    The Berlin Wall: It's now gone for as long as it stood — 10,316 days

    The Berlin Wall opening in Berlin, Germany on November, 1989.
    Patrick Piel | Gamma-Rapho | Getty Images

    It stood for 10,316 days. Now, as of Monday, the Berlin Wall has been gone for as long as it had divided the city.

    Two years after the end of the Berlin airlift that broke the Soviet blockade of the western part of the city, construction began in the summer of 1961 by Communist East German authorities trying to stop people from escaping to the West. It sliced Berlin into an eastern Communist sector and capitalist enclave surrounded by East Germany.

    The wall, perhaps the most powerful symbol of the Cold War, stood for more than 28 years until it was torn down starting Nov. 9, 1989, during the collapse of the Soviet empire.

    At least 140 people had died trying to cross the wall to escape to the West.

    Monday marked the 10,316th day since the wall has been gone.

    Here are some scenes:

    • 1961: Construction begins 

      The construction site of the Berlin Wall on June 6, 1961. The Wall was built to stanch the flow of people from the Soviet bloc to the West.

      The construction site of the Berlin Wall, on June 6, 1961. The Wall was to minimize the flow of Eastern inhabitants moving to the West.
      Keystone-France | Gamma-Keystone | Getty Images

    • A city divided

      West Berliners gather at the Berlin Wall in August 1961 while an East German soldier patrols on the other side.

      A crowd of West Berliners gather at the Berlin Wall while an East German soldier patrols on the other side, Berlin, Germany, August 1961.
      Paul Schutzer | The LIFE Picture Collection | Getty Images

    • West vs. East

      U.S. and East German forces face off over the newly constructed wall in 1961.

      US and Russian backed East German forces facing off over newly constructed Berlin Wall in 1961.
      Paul Schutzer | The LIFE Picture Collection | Getty Images

    • 'Ich bin ein Berliner'

      President John F. Kennedy stands on a platform overlooking the wall during his visit to West Berlin. During this visit, he delivered his morale-boosting "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech on June 26, 1963.

      President John F. Kennedy stands on a platform overlooking the Berlin Wall during his visit to West Berlin.
      Bettman Collection | Getty Images

    • Checkpoint Charlie

      Western Allies at the Checkpoint Charlie, Aug. 10, 1966.

      Allied controlled side of Checkpoint Charlie Border in West Berlin, Aug. 10th, 1966.
      Bettman Collection | Getty Images

    • The wall comes tumbling down

      West Berliners crowd in front of the wall on Nov. 11, 1989, as East German border guards open a new crossing point near Potsdamer Square.

      West Berliners crowd in front of the Berlin Wall early 11 November 1989 as they watch East German border guards demolishing a section of the wall in order to open a new crossing point between East and West Berlin, near the Potsdamer Square.
      Gerard Malie | AFP | Getty Images

    • West celebrates reunification

      West Germans celebrate the unification of Berlin, Nov. 12, 1989.

      West Germans Celebrate The Unification Of Berlin Atop The Berlin Wall During The Collapse Of Communism In East Berlin On November 12, 1989.
      Stephen Jaffe | Getty Images

    • Symbolic Wall

      A man chisels away at the graffiti-covered wall.

      A man chisels away at a graffiti covered section of the Berlin Wall which says 'Walls Are Not Everlasting!'after the fall of communism in Germany.
      Owen Franken | Corbis | Getty Images

    • Berlin Wall Memorial

      People gather for the dedication of a memorial on Oct. 31, 2004. Each cross commemorates a person who died while trying to escape from the former communist East Germany.

      People converge at a rebuilt section of the Berlin Wall and crosses that commemorate its victims on the day of the memorial's unveiling, on October 31, 2004 in central Berlin, Germany. Each of the 1056 crosses is to commemorate a person who died while trying to escape from the former communist East Germany. The memorial, commissioned by Alexandra Hildebrandt, who runs the nearby Museum at Checkpoint Charlie, is not without controversy as it is a privately funded project and the city of Berlin had no role in its creation.
      Sean Gallup | Getty Images

    • Wall as art

      Tourists photograph Russian painter Dimitri Vladimirovich Vrubel's work known as "My God, help me to survive this deadly love," on a section of the former Berlin Wall at the East Side Gallery in Berlin.

      Tourists photograph the Russian painter Dimitri Vladimiorvich Vrubel's most famous work known as 'My God, help me to survive this deadly love' on a section of the former Berlin Wall at the East Side Gallery in Berlin.
      Tom Stoddart | Getty Images

    • Remnants of the past

      People walk past an original graffiti-covered portion of the wall near Potsdamer Platz, on Oct. 29, 2014.

      People walk past an original graffiti-covered portion of the Berlin Wall at a spot where the outer layer of the Wall once stood at Potsdamer Platz on October 29, 2014 in Berlin, Germany.
      Sean Gallup | Getty Images

    • Feb. 5, 2018

      An accordionist plays in front of a remnant of the wall at the East Side Gallery on Monday. It was the 10,316th day since the wall officially fell.

      A musician plays with an instrument in front of the Berlin Wall at the East Side Gallery on February 5, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Today has been 10,316 days since the Berlin Wall officially fell, the same number of days that it stood between 1961 and 1989.
      Getty Images

