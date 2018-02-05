President Donald Trump doesn't have a lot of friends in Silicon Valley. However, as his administration delays approving the AT&T-Time Warner merger, he is unintentionally making life much easier for the biggest technology companies.

The Justice Department's decision to sue to block the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T has clogged up the future of the legacy media business as executives wait to see what's possible — and what isn't — in a Trump administration. Meanwhile, tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet's YouTube, and Facebook are free to spend billions on original content, buoyed by the rising growth that traditional media companies lack.

"For the first time, I don't understand what's possible regulatorily when it comes to horizontal integration or to vertical integration, and even whether or not behavioral remedies will be meaningful again," said Leo Hindery, managing partner of InterMedia Partners and the former CEO of both TCI and AT&T Broadband, once the largest U.S. cable company. "There are now inconsistent strategies from company to company and people are stepping every day into each other's sandboxes."

The threat of tech giants moving in on traditional media businesses is one of the reasons Rupert Murdoch decided to sell $52.4 billion worth of 21st Century Fox assets to Disney in December, according to people familiar with the matter. That sale included Fox's movie studio, some cable channels and stakes in Sky, Endemol Shine Group and Hulu, as well as regional sports networks.

Murdoch is concerned the largest technology companies will outspend Fox and other TV-first programmers on new content and sports rights in the coming years, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private. Media companies are trying to respond by getting bigger and bulking up their balance sheets to compete.

Fox shelled out $3 billion for Thursday Night NFL rights for the next five years in a deal announced last week. The price to broadcast football games keeps rising even as NFL ratings have declined for the second consecutive season. That's because traditional TV programmers like Fox need must-see live content to differentiate from on-demand services such as Netflix, which is spending up to $8 billion on content next year alone.

Access to sports and live events is also important to keep the cable-TV ecosystem relevant -- high-demand content drives cable's bundling strategy, where it sells large groups of channels together. Total U.S. households paying for cable or satellite TV could fall to 92 million in 2018, according to a UBS estimate, down 11 percent from 2012, when pay-TV households peaked at 103 million.

The combined market valuations of the big legacy media companies like Comcast, Disney, Fox and Time Warner is about $500 billion. That collective number trails the individual market caps of Apple, Amazon and Facebook.

Apple's market valuation, by itself, is around $830 billion. Amazon's is approaching $700 billion. Facebook is around $550 billion. Netflix's market cap, which is around $115 billion, tops both Fox and Time Warner.