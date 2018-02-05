For the third year in a row, Germany is the world's best country to be an entrepreneur, according to the U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best Countries" rankings.



"The top 10 countries to be an entrepreneur have been largely unchanged for the past three years, with Germany and Japan taking the top two spots each time," U.S. News & World data editor Deidre McPhillips tells CNBC Make It.

In order to help people understand how nations are perceived on a global scale, over 21,000 respondents evaluated 80 countries by ranking them according to 65 attributes. Among those were economic influence, power, citizenship and quality of life, which collectively helped determine each country's success as a modern nation.

Entrepreneurship is the most highly-weighted bucket in the overall "Best Countries" score, McPhillips says.

To determine which countries are most encouraging of entrepreneurs, researchers looked at the following 10 attributes: connectedness to the rest of the world, education of the population, entrepreneurial, innovative, provides easy access to capital, skilled labor force, technological expertise, transparency of business practices, well-developed infrastructure and well-developed legal framework.