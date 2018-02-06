3 signs you need to focus on your personal and career strengths

Over five years, Southern Comfort's sales and losses broke even. When the company was struggling, Barrett asked her husband, Andre, for financial help. Although he had helped her in the past, Andre now refuses.

"She's been running the business for nearly five years and the profitability has been close to zero. It's not ran (sic) efficiently and the margins are slim," Andre says.

Barrett then turned to alternative lending companies to purchase inventory and pay workers, despite the shockingly high-interest rates of 40 percent on the loans. Her debt totaled about $500,000.

After Barrett's husband repeatedly tells her she needs to be more frugal and spend her money wisely, Lemonis points out that the solution isn't to keep throwing her bad money habits in her face.

"Andre, your wife, who you love, who you're frustrated with right now," Lemonis says, "needs your support."

Lemonis also notes why he believes in Barrett and her business.

"The reason I want to take a shot on you Erica is because with a couple of products you've created a real appeal and the fact that you generated $500,000 in sales is a big deal to me," Lemonis says. "The problem here is that this business looks like it's dead on arrival because of this debt mess."

To move forward, Lemonis challenges the team to liquidate assets to pay of Barrett's debt, which they successfully take on.

"There's no doubt that Andre possesses more financial literacy, but what he doesn't possess is some of the creativity Erica possesses," Lemonis says. "I'm hoping that Andre takes his financial literacy and her creativity and they can work together so they can improve the business."