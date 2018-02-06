3 signs you need to focus on your personal and career strengths

To get a sense of how Barrett works in a collaborative environment, Lemonis takes her and her mother to visit celebrity chef Art Smith, who has cooked for Oprah Winfrey and the White Hosue.
"I know that she's proud of having done everything on her own and that's fine, but I'm a big believer that two heads are better than one," Lemonis says.
As Barrett gets ready to cook up fried chicken, her mother recommends that she wash her chicken first. Barrett refuses, saying she never follows that step.
When Smith agrees with Barrett's mother, Lemonis notices a change in Barrett's attitude.
"Erica, I can tell you're annoyed right now," Lemonis says, to which Barrett agrees.
"There are too many cooks in the kitchen and I have my own way," Barrett says, beginning to tear up. "I just love cooking on my own without people telling me how to do it."
Barrett similarly feels challenged when Lemonis takes the team to visit co-packing facility Pelican Bay for some constructive feedback.
"I just want her to be more open to ideas. For me, the only way she does that is by giving up control which could allow for better collaboration, new ideas and taking what she already has and making it better," Lemonis says.
Instead of hearing out a product development expert named Jim, Barrett argues her design has been successful.
"I continue to be disappointed with Erica's unwillingness to listen and collaborate Jim has almost twenty years of experience he's not giving her his opinion he's giving her the facts," Lemonis says.
After letting her guard down, Barrett moves forward with working on a new packaging design and continues following Lemonis' suggestions to get her business out of the red.
"I'm impressed that she was able to tap into what Pelican Bay had to offer," Lemonis says. "That willingness to collaborate is exactly what is necessary for this business and her to go to the next level."
