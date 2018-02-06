Self-made billionaire Richard Branson: 5 things you can do to make every day a success

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson has been doing things his own way since he was just a toddler, according to his mother. By the time he was 16, he decided to drop out of school and start his very first business, Student magazine. Today, Branson's business interests range from ocean exploration to space flight.



At Virgin, Branson says he juggles different business focuses on a daily basis and is often asked how he is successful in all of them.

"I love life – and after 67 years of it I've worked out some of the things that help me manage my workload and have fun at the same time," Branson recently writes on his blog. "I don't really separate work and play – it's all living. This doesn't mean I'm always working, it means I've learned the art of balance."

To replicate Branson's method of making each day count, here are five things he recommends you do: