Air transport in the Asia Pacific region is booming, CEO says

The Asia Pacific region's air transport industry is booming, according to the chairman and CEO of French multinational Thales.

"This is a great region because, globally speaking, many economies are booming, [particularly] the air transport domain," Patrice Caine, whose company deals with aerospace, space, defense, security and transportation, told CNBC at the Singapore Airshow on Tuesday.

The CEO said that the economic growth is a testament to the skilled labor force that is readily available in the region.

"The growth rate is very impressive in the region, and also you have a lot of talented people. When you need to recruit engineers, extremely good engineers, you find a highly talented human base here in your region," he said.

Speaking to Thales' outlook in the U.S. and European market, Caine said the new focus on military and defense signals opportunities for the company.

"We will benefit from this new momentum in defense investments in the U.S." Caine said.

"European countries have also reconsidered how they need to invest more ... in the future of their own defense, which is clearly a good sign for Thales as we are really present in Europe ... as far as defense is concerned," the CEO said.