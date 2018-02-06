Asian shares rebound after Wall Street's wild ride

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday after broadly slumping in the last two sessions. There was no obvious single reason behind massive losses seen stateside on Monday, but the sell-offs were blamed on concerns about rising interest rates, program trading and volatility funds that use leverage.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average closed higher by 567.02 points, or 2.33 percent, at 24,912.77 after falling as much as 567.01 points earlier in the session. Other indexes also recorded gains.

The rout in global stock markets also saw Asian and European shares sell off in the last session. On Tuesday, the pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 2.28 percent and the FTSE 100 closed lower by 2.42 percent. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 5.1 percent in the previous session.

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major rivals, was mostly steady at 89.585 at the end of Tuesday. At 8:07 a.m. HK/SIN, the dollar edged down against the yen to trade at 109.49, a touch below Tuesday's close of 109.59.

The Australian dollar was a touch softer at $0.7890.

Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures advanced 0.8 percent to trade at $63.90 per barrel after settling lower by more than 1 percent in the last session. Brent crude futures fell 1.2 percent to settle at $66.86 on Tuesday.