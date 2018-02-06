    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian shares rebound after Wall Street's wild ride

    • Asian markets advanced on Wednesday, retracing some losses made in the last session.
    • Major U.S. indexes finished the previous session higher following wild swings.
    • On the earnings front, notable corporates due to report include Japan's SoftBank Group, Meiji Holdings and Subaru.

    Asian markets advanced early on Wednesday, retracing losses made in the last session, after major U.S. indexes finished their Tuesday session higher.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.81 percent in early trade following last session's 4.73 percent tumble. Automakers, technology names and financials were broadly higher in the morning following broad-based declines seen in the last session: Toyota rose 4.06 percent, Sony gained 4.84 percent and SoftBank Group soared 4.89 percent.

    Among other blue chips, Fanuc Manufacturing rose 1.73 percent and Fast Retailing gained 1.86 percent.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.62 percent as heavyweight tech names advanced. Samsung Electronics climbed 1.01 percent and rival chipmaker SK Hynix jumped 4.27 percent in the morning.

    Automakers performed less well than the broader index, with Hyundai Motor slipping 0.32 percent. Kia Motors lost 1.02 percent.

    Over in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 bounced 0.87 percent as energy and materials stocks led gains. Among major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP tacked on 2.51 percent and 1.77 percent, respectively. Gold producers were among the worst-performers on the day, with the sector declining 1.57 percent in the morning.

    On the earnings front, notable corporates due to report include Japan's SoftBank Group, Meiji Holdings and Subaru. Australian-British mining company Rio Tinto is expected to announced annual results after the Australian market closes.

    US stocks recover 

    U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday after broadly slumping in the last two sessions. There was no obvious single reason behind massive losses seen stateside on Monday, but the sell-offs were blamed on concerns about rising interest rates, program trading and volatility funds that use leverage.

    On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average closed higher by 567.02 points, or 2.33 percent, at 24,912.77 after falling as much as 567.01 points earlier in the session. Other indexes also recorded gains.

    The rout in global stock markets also saw Asian and European shares sell off in the last session. On Tuesday, the pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 2.28 percent and the FTSE 100 closed lower by 2.42 percent. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 5.1 percent in the previous session.

    In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major rivals, was mostly steady at 89.585 at the end of Tuesday. At 8:07 a.m. HK/SIN, the dollar edged down against the yen to trade at 109.49, a touch below Tuesday's close of 109.59.

    The Australian dollar was a touch softer at $0.7890.

    Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures advanced 0.8 percent to trade at $63.90 per barrel after settling lower by more than 1 percent in the last session. Brent crude futures fell 1.2 percent to settle at $66.86 on Tuesday.

    Corporate news

    Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.32 percent after the bank reported on Wednesday that cash profit in the six months ending Dec. 21 shrank 1.9 percent to 4.74 million Australian dollars ($3.74 million). Also mentioned in the statement was the the A$575 million ($454 million) in expenses related to a money-laundering lawsuit incurred by the bank.

    What's on tap

    Wednesday's economic calendar is fairly light on data (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 12:00 p.m.: Malaysia trade data
    • 4:00 p.m.: China foreign exchange reserves

    The Reserve Bank of India is expected to make its interest rates decision later in the day.

    — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---