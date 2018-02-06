Discussions on a structure for a potential tie up with plane maker Boeing are ongoing, Embraer's commercial aviation chief executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking to CNBC at the Singapore Airshow, John Slattery said there is no offer yet, but the company had made submissions to the securities exchange in Brazil about the discussions that are taking place between the two companies and the Brazilian government.

"What I can confirm is Embraer has not received an offer as yet that we can review. Right now, the team is focusing on figuring out if there is a process, a structure that might work," Slattery said.

He added that he hopes to have 'visibility' on the matter in the near to medium term, but declined to reveal the transaction value.

News broke earlier that Boeing was in talks with Embraer — the world's third-largest plane maker — for a 80 to 90 percent stake in a new venture encompassing Embraer's commercial jet business.

The Brazilian government holds a so-called golden share in Embraer, giving it veto power over strategic decisions involving military programs and any change in its controlling interest.

Slattery said that a deal with Boeing now would make Embraer more productive.

"It probably would end up with Embraer being more productive in the market place, and selling more aircraft. We have the ability to broaden our reach,"he said.