BP CEO Bob Dudley hails 'best earnings in recent history' as profits surge

On a yearly basis, BP's profits more than doubled to $6.2 billion in 2017, up from $2.6 billion in 2016.



Meanwhile, full-year production rose 2.47 million barrels per day in 2017, soaring 12 percent when compared to 2016.



BP's latest figures come amid a rapidly improving environment for big energy firms, with oil prices skyrocketing 50 percent since the middle of last year. International benchmark Brent crude has recovered strongly in recent months and reached a multi-year high of $70 a barrel last month.

There are also signs the oil market is rebalancing, particularly as allied producers continue with an agreement to limit output.



BP became the first European oil and gas company to resume share buybacks after a three-year downturn Tuesday. The move is a clear signal of improving sentiment for the oil major, after a slump in oil prices and as it tackles a $65 billion bill for penalties and clean-up costs linked to the deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill.

The company also said it had launched seven new oil and gas fields in 2017 and is poised to inaugurate five additional projects in 2018.