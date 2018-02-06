Cramer's charts show FANG stocks can stabilize amid market volatility   

After several days of a rapid-fire sell-off that rattled global markets, CNBC's Jim Cramer and technician Bob Lang took to the charts to prove that some stocks are still worth investors' time.

Lang, the founder of ExplosiveOptions.net and one of the three market minds behind TheStreet.com's Trifecta Stocks newsletter, specifically called attention to four of the market's most recognizable names.

"Here's the thing: almost exactly five years ago, Lang had this idea for a cute acronym that would sum up the hottest growth stocks around, FANG — short for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, which has since become Alphabet," Cramer said. "I liked the idea so much that I shamelessly adopted it. Some would even go so far as to say I stole it."

The "Mad Money" host admitted that the FANG stocks, like most, were not immune to the market-wide sell-off. All four stocks fell hard in the last week, only starting to pare their losses on Tuesday.

But in the last five years, their gains have been staggering, Cramer noted: Facebook is up 547 percent, Amazon has run 441 percent, Netflix has surged 967 percent and Alphabet has tacked on 183 percent.

In comparison, the Nasdaq gained 124 percent over the same time frame and the S&P 500 climbed 78 percent — not bad, but weak compared to FANG, Cramer said.

"More importantly, for the last five years, FANG has been incredibly resilient. As Lang points out, the so-called experts tried to crush these stories over and over again," Cramer said. "None of it really mattered. Every time, FANG bounced back."

So as investors reevaluate their holdings amid wild market volatility, Cramer and Lang took to the charts of each FANG stock to determine whether the tech titans could have even more upside.