Dunkin' Donuts shares slip on soft sales in US

Shares of Dunkin' Donuts fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday despite the company posting fourth quarter earnings that were better than analyst expectations.

The coffee and doughnut chain said net income rose to $195.5 million, or $2.13 per share, from $56.1 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding a tax benefit of $142.4 million and other items, the company earned 64 cents per share, a penny better than analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue in the latest period increased 5.3 percent to $227.1 million, larger than the $220.6 million Wall Street had expected.

Same-store sales for the quarter were up 0.8 percent for U.S. Dunkin' Donuts chains, just shy of analysts' expectations of 0.9 percent growth, according to StreetAccount. Dunkin' said sales growth was fueled by breakfast sandwich, iced coffee and Frozen Dunkin' Coffee and doughnut sales.

Baskin-Robbins chains saw same-store sales rise 5.1 percent, a greater leap than Wall Street's expected 0.2 percent. The company said this growth was bolstered by higher checks and beverages like shakes and smoothies.