European markets set for sharp falls as global sell-off intensifies

After finishing Monday's European session deep in negative territory, markets overseas plunged deep into the red.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1,175.21 points to close down at 24,345.75 —having briefly declined by more than 1,500 points during the session. U.S. futures extended losses on Tuesday overnight. Meantime in Asia, indexes posted massive losses as the global sell-off continues.

The sell-off kicked into action on Friday, after the latest nonfarm payrolls report in the U.S. saw interest rates on sovereign debt jump. While there was no particular piece of news that pushed major U.S. indexes deep into the red on Monday, the recent moves in the bond market have added volatility and concern to market sentiment.

Switching focus back to Europe, politics, data and earnings will also be on investors' minds Monday. Looking to the corporate space, Pandora, BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, Swedbank, BP, and Ocado are just a handful of companies reporting earnings today.

Meanwhile on the political front, a new round of Brexit negotiations are set to kick off on Tuesday. Chief Brexit negotiator for the EU, Michel Barnier told the U.K. on Monday that the time had now come for the nation to make a decision on the type of relationship it wants with the political-economic bloc after it leaves the EU, according to Reuters. Consequently, the latest talks will mean investors will be paying close attention to the moves in sterling and the euro.

Over in Germany, coalition negotiations are set to continue between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD), as the two parties look to reach a deal on issues such as health care and reforms in the labor space.