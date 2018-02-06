Facebook critics need some 'perspective,' says author of book on addictive software

The author of a best-selling book on designing technology products says the ongoing criticism of social media companies is "very healthy" yet in need of some "perspective."

"It's great that we're looking at the industry with a critical lens, [and] very healthy for us to ask whether technology is serving us or we are serving it," said Nir Eyal, author of the 2013 book "Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products."

"But we need to keep some perspective," added Eyal, who has taught a course at Stanford University based on the principles in his book.

"We're not freebasing Facebook or injecting Instagram. If you turn off notifications from Twitter, they won't bother you. If you uninstall Facebook, there's nothing Mark Zuckerberg can do about it."

His comments, made in a phone interview with CNBC, come as criticism of Facebook, Google and Twitter intensifies.

Some of their former employees recently formed a group called the Center for Humane Technology that's dedicated to weaning users away from the technologies they helped build.

Last week a group of child advocates called on Facebook to shut down a version of its Messenger Kids app targeted at children.

That criticism comes after Facebook's own research unit found that passively consuming content on the site, rather than using it to connect with others, can be bad for users' mental health.