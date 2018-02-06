    ×

    Markets

    Here’s how much the stock market would have to drop to wipe out Donald Trump’s stock rally

    • Trump still has a large cushion before the Dow's postelection gains disappear.
    • The Dow closed at 18,332.74 on Nov. 8, 2016, Election Day, which means there is 6,013 points to go before the Trump rally is gone.
    President Donald Trump looks on as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at a signing ceremony at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017.
    Aaron P. Bernstein | Reuters
    President Donald Trump looks on as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks at a signing ceremony at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017.

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted the strong stock market performance since his election victory as proof of his success.

    Detractors may point to the Dow Jones industrial average's recent stumbles, but the benchmark index has much further to fall before Trump's postelection gains are gone.

    The Dow declined by 1,175 points, or down 4.6 percent on Monday.

    From its high on Jan. 26 at 26,616.71, the benchmark index has declined nearly 2,300 points or 8.5 percent through Monday's close at 24,345.75.

    Trump still has a big cushion. The Dow closed at 18,332.74 on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2016, which means it has 6,013 points to go before the Trump rally gains disappear.

    After Monday's market close, the White House said Trump is focused on the country's "long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---