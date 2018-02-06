The ‘ferocious’ market sell-off was driven by algorithms, strategist says

On Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1,175.21 points and briefly declined by more than 1,500 points during the session.

Since Friday, global stock markets have seen a sea of red — something that traders hadn't seen over the last year — with equity markets hitting several new-highs during that period. Most analysts believe the sell-off seen over the last three trading sessions is therefore a "healthy" correction.

"We have to consider one thing, this correction is in the general scheme of things a healthy development. I would have been way more worried if such a correction wouldn't have happened, given what we've seen over the last few months," Ahmed said.

Eric Moore, income fund manager at Miton Group, told CNBC on Tuesday that there was no reason to panic, at least for now.

"Nothing that has happened over the last 48 hours has made me think that the dividend characteristics of my portfolio are worse than I thought before," he said.

Ahmed pointed out that although there was no indication of an economic recession in the near-term, investors needed to be careful about how they absorbed risk.

"The global environment and the indicators we are looking at indicate no probability of a recession in the next six to nine months, so things will stabilize. But, yes, we have to be very careful about how we are taking risk and what is an asset class and what's not an asset class," he said.