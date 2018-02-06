    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    Personal sweep the floor after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on February 5, 2018 in New York.
    Bryan R. Smith | AFP | Getty Images
    Personal sweep the floor after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on February 5, 2018 in New York.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are pointing to another steep sell-off at the open after Monday's historic 1,175 point drop for the Dow Jones industrial average. Asian markets sold off overnight, with Japan's Nikkei closing down almost 5 percent and China's Hang Seng down more than 5 percent. European markets are down more than 2 percent across the board.

    -The yield on the 10-year treasury note is down to 2.70 percent as investors look for safety in treasuries.

    -General Motors beat Wall Street expectations on earnings and revenue.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...