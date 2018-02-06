Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are pointing to another steep sell-off at the open after Monday's historic 1,175 point drop for the Dow Jones industrial average. Asian markets sold off overnight, with Japan's Nikkei closing down almost 5 percent and China's Hang Seng down more than 5 percent. European markets are down more than 2 percent across the board.

-The yield on the 10-year treasury note is down to 2.70 percent as investors look for safety in treasuries.

-General Motors beat Wall Street expectations on earnings and revenue.