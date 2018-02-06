Oil prices pare losses, as broader financial market declines ease after sell-off

Oil prices pared losses on Tuesday as financial markets stabilized following a sell-off in equities, though dollar strength and the onset of refinery maintenance season weighed on futures.

Crude oil futures sank in early morning trade as stock futures remained under pressure, with international benchmark Brent crude hitting a one-month low.

Brent was down 43 cents at $67.19 a barrel by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT) after falling as low as $66.53 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 19 cents to $63.96. It earlier fell to a more than two-week low of $63.12.

Brent is down 3.5 percent and WTI is off nearly 3 percent since the stock market rout began on Friday, sparked by concerns about rising interest rates and inflation.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 1,175 points on Monday, posting its biggest point decline on record. On Tuesday, the Dow turned positive shortly after the open and was last trading down about 140 points.

John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, notes that the sell-off appeared to be fueled by concerns that stocks are overvalued, rather than fears that the economy is slowing down. Faith in the economy would typically support crude oil futures on the view that demand for energy will continue to grow.

"It gets tricky because to the extent you see a flight to safety, which usually favors dollars and and bonds, sometimes crude gets caught up in that because it's seen as a hard asset," Kilduff said.

The oil market decline has also been fueled by a stronger dollar and signs of stress in the physical market for crude.

The correlation between crude oil and the dollar has reasserted itself recently. A stronger greenback, boosted on Friday by a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report, typically makes commodities sold in dollars more expensive to foreign buyers who hold other currencies.

Refineries are also closing down or preparing to shut for maintenance, a seasonal event that temporarily suppresses demand for crude oil, the primary feedstock for refined fuels like gasoline, home heating oil and diesel.