"I think it's going to take a while for the international community to watch what's going on in Saudi and then engage and then invest. That's pretty logical."

The recent release of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal — known as the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia — is positive, analysts say. But 56 people remained in detention as of last week.

Saudi Arabia's immediate concern is an initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest energy company. The IPO aims to raise $100 billion, create the world's largest sovereign wealth fund and underwrite Salman's plan to diversify the oil-dependent economy.

But beyond that, the anti-corruption drive could influence the Saudis' efforts to expand their capital markets, draw big investors into the domestic stock market and attract investment into industries dominated by state-owned companies that are undergoing privatization.

"My own viewpoint on this is that the power structure in the kingdom as the result of this has permanently changed," said Ayham Kamel, head of the Eurasia Group's Middle East and North Africa practice. "I think the crown prince is not only trying to deal with corruption and consolidate power, but trying to get rid of the old monopolies that dominated the Saudi system."

"I think over the long term, investors would view this as a positive," he said.

Analysts say there is an understanding among investors and the Saudi government that the kingdom did not adequately explain the crackdown, leaving outsiders to assume the worst.