Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince plans to travel to the United States in the coming weeks, where the 32-year-old economic reformer is expected to cement his warm relationship with the Trump administration and convince corporate leaders and investors to put their skills and money to work in the kingdom.
One of his biggest challenges, say experts, will be to explain the detention of dozens of princes, officials and businessmen last fall. The swift and unexpected crackdown spooked investors just days after the Saudi sovereign wealth fund hosted a major investment summit in Riyadh.
Three months after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's anti-corruption drive roiled markets, analysts say tensions have eased, but it's too soon to determine the campaign's long-term impact on investor sentiment.