Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GM, AGN, TPR, CNC, WCG, BDX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

General Motors – The automaker beat estimates by 27 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.65 per share. Revenue also came in above forecasts. GM saw record income for 2017, although it did take a one-time $7.3 billion non-cash charge related to tax reform.

Allergan – The drug company earned an adjusted $4.86 per share for its latest quarter, 12 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts. Allergan was helped by strong sales growth for products like Botox and Juvederm, although it did see a negative impact from the loss of patent exclusivity for some of its other products.

Tapestry – The company formerly known as Coach earned an adjusted $1.07 per share for its fiscal second quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 89 cents a share. The handbag maker was helped by higher sales for the Coach and Stuart Weitzman brands. Tapestry also raised its full-year forecast.

Centene – The health insurer beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 97 cents per share. Revenue also topped expectations and Centene raised its full-year forecast, as its Affordable Care Act-related business grows and as it benefits from tax reform.

WellCare Health – WellCare reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, as well, benefiting from growth in its Medicare and Medicaid business. WellCare raised its full-year forecast due to benefits from the new tax law.

Becton Dickinson – The medical device maker came in 7 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.48 per share. Revenue came in above Street projections, helped by strong growth in its life sciences division.

Dunkin' Brands – The restaurant chain reported adjusted quarterly profit of 64 cents per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts and the company raised its quarterly dividend by 7.75 percent to 34.75 cents per share.

SandRidge Energy – Midstates Petroleum proposed a combination with SandRidge in an all-stock transaction. The proposal comes a few weeks after SandRidge ended a $746 million deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy following opposition from large shareholders including Carl Icahn.

Lululemon – Lululemon stock is under pressure, following the sudden surprise resignation of CEO Laurent Potdevin, with the yogawear maker only saying he had "fallen short of the company's standards of conduct." No further details were given.

BP – BP posted better than expected profits which were more than double year earlier levels. BP's results were helped by higher prices and production, and the energy giant resumed share buybacks after a three-year hiatus.

Toyota – Toyota raised its full year profit forecast by 10 percent, following a quarterly operating profit that was its best in two years. The automaker's results were helped both by stronger sales in Japan and a weaker yen.

Cirrus Logic – Cirrus reported earnings and revenue that fell below Street forecasts, with weaker smartphone sales a key factor. Cirrus supplies chips that are used in Apple's iPhones.

Pfizer – Pfizer reported upbeat results in a study involving its Xtandi cancer drug to treat early stage prostate cancer. The drug maker said using Xtandi in combination with standard hormone therapy reduced the risk of the disease spreading by 71 percent compared with just using hormone therapy.

Skyworks Solutions — Skyworks reported earnings that topped Street forecasts as well as announcing a new stock buyback program. However, the chipmaker and Apple supplier did issue an outlook that is shy of consensus estimates.

Logitech – Logitech was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan Chase, which cited valuation and cut its price target on the computer peripheral device maker's stock to $40 from $43.