These are the hottest Chinese consumer brands outside China

Consumer electronics company Lenovo has topped a list of the most popular Chinese brands as perceived by people outside China.

Smartphone brand Huawei ranks second, with e-commerce company Alibaba third in the list published Tuesday by advertising agency group WPP and its research arm Kantar Millward Brown. The companies' "BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders 2018" report combined Google search data with an online survey of 395,000 consumers to find the Chinese brands highest in awareness and consideration in the U.S., Japan, Australia, U.K, Spain, Germany and France.

But even though Lenovo is the world's largest PC maker and has dual headquarters — one in Beijing and the other in Morrisville, North Carolina — there is still a way to go for it and other Chinese brands to become known by U.S consumers, according to Doreen Wang, global head of BrandZ at Kantar Millward Brown.

So is the perception of "Made in China" changing outside China itself?

"I always think it takes time… One of the major challenges (is) still (that) overall awareness of Chinese brands is still very low, it's not very high and people can probably only name a handful of Chinese brands. And I believe that the majority of the population in the U.S. probably couldn't even name one Chinese brand," Wang told CNBC by phone.