Since Trump's election, he has tweeted about the stock market at least 60 times

Since he won the presidency, Donald Trump has become the stock market's biggest cheerleader.
As markets climbed at the end of 2016 and throughout 2017, the president promoted a string of new milestones or records. He explicitly tied the rally to his policies and optimism about the economy's prospects during his administration.
Presidents have typically tried to limit talk about stock market success, as equities can just as easily slide. But Trump has embraced the stock market run since Election Day 2016, tweeting about stocks at least 60 times and highlighting markets during numerous public appearances.
In trading Friday and Monday, stocks hit their first major roadblock since Trump's election on Nov. 8, 2016. On Monday, amid the worst percentage declines for the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 since 2011, Trump notably omitted the stock market as he rattled off a list of what he called his economic achievements during a speech in Ohio.
Stocks tried to recover their losses in rocky trading Tuesday following the two-day drubbing. They traded around flat during the afternoon.