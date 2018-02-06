Why the market is so volatile right now

Without getting into all the ins and outs of how these two work, suffice to know that when the VIX rises, these products fall and vice versa. Collectively, this group is known as "short-vol" funds, which means that they are betting against market volatility and on the calm that has pervaded over the past year or so. They've been hugely profitable, collectively returning 180 percent in 2017, but fell apart Monday when the VIX spiked.

Nick Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research and an expert on exchange-traded products, provided this explanation of the day's action in his daily report Tuesday:

"• After the close ... (XIV and SVXY) gapped down 80% from their 4 pm closing price on heavy volume. ... The returns are supposed to be 1:1 for those moves. If the VIX rises 5% from open to close, these products should decline 5%.

• The CBOE VIX Index opened [Monday] at 19 and closed at 37, a 95% move. You can see the problem here: a 1:1 relationship between the asset values for XIV and SVXY versus the underlying VIX index doesn't leave much value for tomorrow.

• As of Friday morning, these two funds had combined assets under management of $3.2 billion. They were also among the most heavily traded symbols at Fidelity's retail website [Monday], with Buys outnumbering Sells by over 2 to 1. In addition, over the last year they were popular with hedge funds as an easy way to short volatility. Their returns in 2017 were +180%. No, that's not a typo.

The upshot: this development could well be why the VIX doubled [Monday] and equities took it on the chin. In a market already up to its eyeballs with fundamental questions of valuation and interest rate uncertainty, seeing $3 billion of value evaporate is no one's idea of a good thing. Who owns these assets today? How will volatility trade tomorrow on any unwind? What other volatility products are at risk?"

These are important questions to ask. Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, declared Tuesday morning that Monday "was the day the short volatility trade died."

One more unusual suspect: the specter of another "flash crash" that sent the Dow spiraling after 2:40 or so Monday. While trading floors pretty much everywhere said there was no indication of a "fat finger" trade or another market malfunction, the rapid fall, in which the blue-chip index was losing hundreds of points in seconds, brought back memories of the first full-blown flash crash.

From Greg Valliere, chief global strategist at Horizon Investments:

"We've talked with technical experts who believe much of yesterday's move was 'forced selling,' dictated by electronic risk management models; it was not about inflation fears or the Fed, which were factors last Friday. The panicky selling yesterday sent S&P bid/offer spreads as wide as $50 (typically they are $1 or less), and there were times when prices simply weren't quoted, a phenomenon not seen since the 'Flash Crash' on May 6, 2010."

Now, onto the usual suspects.