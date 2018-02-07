5 best—and worst—places in the US for getting a tax refund

Now that tax season is in full swing, it can be good to know that the amount of your refund, or the amount you owe, is relative based on where you live. That's according to a new study from personal-finance website Magnify Money, which analyzed the IRS tax data of 100 U.S. metros from 2012 to 2016.

17 percent of taxpayers faced a federal tax bill, at an average of $5,294, and 78 percent got a refund, at an average of $3,052, the data shows.

Of the top 10 places where filers got the biggest refunds, here are the top five: