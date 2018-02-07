Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:

Shares of iRobot plummeted more than 19 percent after the bell. The consumer robot company reported revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, but earnings per share fell short. Outlook also looked grim. Although sales of household cleaning robots grew this quarter, household penetration decreased.

Yelp shares fell more than 6 percent in extended trading. The internet company beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue. The company looks to boost its competitiveness in the restaurant industry by investing in the growth of Yelp WiFi, Yelp Reservations and Nowait, creating expected operating losses in 2018.

Tesla Motors stock fluctuated 2 percent up and down in the extended session before settling. The automotive company's revenues were just higher than estimates and EPS losses were lower than expected. This quarter's cash burn was not as bad as predicted, although many analysts still consider it a risk.

Tesla reiterated its Model 3 production goals, stating that it still expects to produce 5,000 Model 3s a week by the end of the second quarter.

Shares of Yum China fell over 4 percent after hours. The fast-food company announced financials that beat analyst estimates. This was Yum's first full year spun off from the US Yum Brands and same-store sales grew more than Wall Street expected. Current president and operating chief, Joey Wat, still plans to take over as CEO on March 1.

Take-Two stock fell over 3 percent after the bell. The video game publisher's revenue missed Wall Street expectations. Its GAAP EPS was 21 cents, with 10 cents of tax reform impact. Although revenues were disappointing, its digitally delivered net revenue grew 8 percent this quarter.

O'Reilly shares fell just under 1 percent after the bell. The automotive company announced its leadership succession plan on Monday. Current CEO Greg Henslee plans to step down on May 8 and will be replaced by Greg Johnson.