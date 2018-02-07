Markets in Asia climb despite softer US lead; Kospi rises 0.85%

Most Asian indexes climbed early on Thursday after last session's rally stalled late in the trading day.

Gains in the region followed the slightly lower close seen on Wall Street as U.S. bond yields rose.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 jumped 0.74 percent after closing barely in positive territory in the last session. Financials, automakers and manufacturers were firmly higher: Toyota rose 2.94 percent early in the day, Fanuc Manufacturing gained 2.67 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was up 1.53 percent.

Technology shares traded mostly higher: Sony rose 1.48 percent and Nikon advanced 2.09 percent — although Nintendo slipped 0.71 percent.