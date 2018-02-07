ECB says regulating cryptocurrencies is 'not exactly very high on our to-do list'

The regulation of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is far from being a top priority for the European Central Bank (ECB).

"We scrutinize the issue in a regulatory perspective, we are ready to do something if it was needed, but so far it's not exactly very high on our to-do list," the central bank's chief supervisor Daniele Nouy told CNBC on Wednesday.

Still, Nouy said the ECB would need to keep an eye on cryptocurrencies as new risks emerged, such as bitcoin futures contracts on U.S. stock exchanges. Nonetheless, she said there had been no signs of any developing interest among European lenders for the time-being.