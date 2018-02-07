US Treasury yields drop as investors gear up for Fed speeches

During Tuesday's session, U.S. government debt yields slipped as stocks in the States saw a volatile trading session. After two major sell-offs, leading U.S. indexes saw sharp swings, with the Dow Jones industrial average starting Tuesday significantly lower, before rallying and closing up 567.02 points at 24,912.77.

Some of the reasons that investors gave to the swings included fears over interest rates, obscure volatility funds that use leverage, and computer-driven trading.

Bond market investors will likely turn their attention to new data and speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. In the economic data space, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, while consumer credit is due out at 3 p.m. ET.

Key members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are due to deliver separate remarks Wednesday.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be in Germany, where he is set to appear at the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability (IMFS) working lunch. And San Francisco Fed President John Williams is slated to appear in Honolulu, at the Community Leaders Luncheon.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be attending the Iowa Bankers Association Management conference in Des Moines, while New York Fed President William Dudley is set to make an appearance at the "Banking Culture: Still Room for Improvement" event in New York.