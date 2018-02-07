    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields drop as investors gear up for Fed speeches

    • In the economic data space, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, while consumer credit is due out at 3 p.m. ET.
    • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $24 billion in 10-year notes.

    U.S. government debt prices were slightly higher Wednesday, as investors continued to keep abreast of the volatile trading seen across international and domestic markets.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.764 percent at 5:10 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.036 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    During Tuesday's session, U.S. government debt yields slipped as stocks in the States saw a volatile trading session. After two major sell-offs, leading U.S. indexes saw sharp swings, with the Dow Jones industrial average starting Tuesday significantly lower, before rallying and closing up 567.02 points at 24,912.77.

    Some of the reasons that investors gave to the swings included fears over interest rates, obscure volatility funds that use leverage, and computer-driven trading.

    Bond market investors will likely turn their attention to new data and speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. In the economic data space, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, while consumer credit is due out at 3 p.m. ET.

    Key members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are due to deliver separate remarks Wednesday.

    Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be in Germany, where he is set to appear at the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability (IMFS) working lunch. And San Francisco Fed President John Williams is slated to appear in Honolulu, at the Community Leaders Luncheon.

    Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be attending the Iowa Bankers Association Management conference in Des Moines, while New York Fed President William Dudley is set to make an appearance at the "Banking Culture: Still Room for Improvement" event in New York.

    In politics, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill late Tuesday, which not only would provide support to defense spending for 2018 but also fund the government for another six weeks.

    On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $24 billion in 10-year notes.

