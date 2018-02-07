With markets more volatile than they have been in months, CNBC's Jim Cramer opened the phone lines for investors on Wednesday to offer advice on their portfolios and favorite stocks.

One caller pointed out that shares of Twitter managed to withstand the stock market's sell-off earlier this week and wondered if that meant that the company's stock was a good buy.

"Another way to look at it is [former COO] Anthony Noto did leave there," the "Mad Money" host said. "I know Anthony as a man of character – he would not have left unless he felt things were in very good shape."

However, even with Noto's departure, Cramer argued that investors in need of social media plays should buy shares of a different competitor.

"You know what? I would rather actually buy Snap at a discount to where it went out," Cramer said. "Twitter at $26, $27, no. Snap at $16, 17, yes."