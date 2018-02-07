Some of President Donald Trump's key allies are urging him to compromise with the special counsel in the Russia probe, according to a new report.

The president's legal team and close advisors are exploring ways to avoid an in-person interview with Robert Mueller without stonewalling the investigation outright, Politico reported Wednesday.

The development comes after recent news that Trump's lawyers have cautioned him against taking wide-ranging questions from Mueller's team, which is investigating potential ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. The special counsel has reportedly intensified its focus on possible obstruction of justice, and has begun interviewing members of Trump's inner circle.

Rather than risk the president — who has a history of contradicting himself — providing self-incriminating testimony in a live interview setting, Trump's lawyers are considering a partial, written exchange with the special counsel, a source familiar with the White House's strategy told Politico.

Several close advisors, including political strategist and Infowars regular Roger Stone, Newsmax publisher Chris Ruddy and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, have advised Trump to submit only written responses to investigators, according to Politico.

Trump himself has offered mixed signals on his willingness to agree to a face-to-face interview with Mueller's team. Last month, Trump had suggested that since "nobody has found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you would even have an interview."

But later in January, en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said he "would love to" talk to Mueller" under oath "as soon as possible."

White House lawyers did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.