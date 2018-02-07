    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the Opening Bell on February 6, 2018 in New York City
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are lower after Tuesday's wild market ride ended with nearly a 600 point gain for the Dow Jones industrial average. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is at 2.79 percent.

    -Mortgage applications rose by 0.7 percent last week as rates hit four-year highs.

    BUDGET BATTLES

    -House Republicans have passed a short-term spending bill. The Senate seems likely to reject it. But there are reports that Senate leaders are close to a deal on a two-year budget that would boost defense spending and spending on domestic programs the Democrats want. Deficit hawks are opposed to the deal as reported.

