Nancy Pelosi signals potential trouble for deal to avoid government shutdown

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she will oppose an emerging Senate spending deal unless she gets a commitment that House Speaker Paul Ryan will allow an open debate on immigration legislation.

A lack of support from House Democrats could imperil an agreement to avoid the second partial government shutdown in a month. However, Pelosi in a statement did not signal how much of her caucus would vote against the deal.

The California Democrat said the emerging spending plan includes "many Democratic priorities." However, she said she wanted Ryan, R-Wis., to commit to an open process on legislation to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation before she supports the proposal.

"This morning, we took a measure of our Caucus because the package does nothing to advance bipartisan legislation to protect Dreamers in the House," Pelosi said. "Without a commitment from Speaker Ryan comparable to the commitment from Leader McConnell, this package does not have my support."

To hammer home her point, Pelosi took to the floor of the House to read stories about "dreamers," immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally when they were children.

Ryan has said House Republicans would bring an immigration measure to the floor only if it had the support of President Donald Trump, as well.

Senate leaders could announce a two-year agreement to boost spending for defense and domestic programs as soon as Wednesday. Yet, Republicans and Democrats in the House threatened to hold it up even if it gets bipartisan support in the Senate.